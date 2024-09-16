City of Regina holding information night for potential municipal election candidates

The City of Regina will be holding an information night for aspiring candidates looking to put their names forward in the upcoming municipal and school board elections this fall.

Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the city hall cafeteria – Elections Regina officials, in addition to a former city councillor and former school board trustees will speak about the process, procedures and experiences as elected officials and respond to questions.

Candidates are asked to RSVP for the event by emailing elections@regina.ca or by calling 306-751-4479.

Elections Regina will officially begin the call for nominations on Sept. 25.

Anyone wishing to run for office must submit their completed nomination forms during the nomination period between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9.

More information on Regina’s upcoming election can be found here.

Regina's municipal election is slated for Nov. 13.