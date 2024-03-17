REGINA
Regina

    • City of Regina hoping to attract more food trucks by changing mobile vendor bylaws

    Share

    You may be seeing more food trucks in Regina this summer if city council gives final approval to new permit rules.

    In an effort to attract more food trucks, the City of Regina is looking at changing mobile vendor bylaws, including expanding approved locations and operating hours.

    The expansion of approved locations for food trucks would allow vending on all roads where the speed limit is 50 km/hr or less. It would include Pat Fiacco Plaza and all community events where the vendor has approval.

    Another proposed change would expand approved operating hours and durations, allowing for a maximum time of three hours at one location.

    The licensing fees would also be reduced from $1,300 to $225 for the year.

    The changes passed unanimously at Wednesday’s executive council meeting and will need council approval next week to finalize the changes.

    An average of nine mobile vendor licences were given out from 2014 to 2019 after the city began a pilot project in 2012. However, only four were issued from 2020 through 2022 despite waiving fees during the pandemic, and none were issued in 2023 after reinstating fees.

    (City of Regina)

    -With files from Donovan Maess

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

    North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Monday morning, its neighbours said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News