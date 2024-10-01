City of Regina major construction projects near completion

Regina commuters can soon look forward to the end of detours, as Regina’s major construction projects near completion.

The work on 11th Avenue as part of the 11th Avenue Revitalization Project is in its final stage with road and sidewalk remediation taking place over the next several weeks, according to a release from the City of Regina on Tuesday.

Transit service on 11th Avenue will resume for the winter months.

As part of the Dewdney Avenue Corridor Revitalization Project, traffic restrictions will remain on Dewdney. However, the intersection of Albert Street and Dewdney Avenue will reopen on Wednesday.

Over the next several weeks, construction will continue moving east on Dewdney to complete water and sewage work, which will take place 8.5 metres or about 28 feet underground.

As part of the Southwest Sewer Upgrade Project, crews continue to install a sewer pipeline, mostly within AE Wilson Park, according to the release. Over the month of October, the Rick Hansen Optimist Playground, adjacent pathways, and most of the parking lot off McCarthy Boulevard and Brunskill Place will be closed.

Installation of a water main along Ring Road between Broad and McDonald Street, and reinstatement of Ring Road expressway lighting will be taking place between Ross Avenue and McDonald Street as part of the Water Network Expansion Project.

There will be traffic restrictions on Ring Road and drivers are asked to watch for signage.

For more information and updates, you can visit the City of Regina’s website.