REGINA
Regina

    • City of Regina says all outdoor rinks temporarily closed, could pose 'safety hazard'

    A resident is seen playing hockey on a Regina outdoor rink. (Claire Hanna / CTV News Regina) A resident is seen playing hockey on a Regina outdoor rink. (Claire Hanna / CTV News Regina)
    Share

    While the recent warm weather in Regina may be welcome for many, it's forced the temporary closure of all city-run outdoor rinks.

    According to the city, residents should keep off all the outdoor inks due to the recent ice melt. Not only are they unsuitable for skating, but the city says some may pose additional safety risks.

    "Residents are urged to stay off these ice surfaces, especially the boarded rinks. The melted ice along the boards has exposed crusher dust and asphalt, posing a safety hazard for skaters," a city news release said

    Indoor arenas remain open, according to the City of Regina.

    City crews will assess closed outdoor rinks on Monday to see if they can be reopened for the rest of the winter season. Updates will be provided on the status of the rinks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News