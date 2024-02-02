City of Regina says all outdoor rinks temporarily closed, could pose 'safety hazard'

While the recent warm weather in Regina may be welcome for many, it's forced the temporary closure of all city-run outdoor rinks.

According to the city, residents should keep off all the outdoor inks due to the recent ice melt. Not only are they unsuitable for skating, but the city says some may pose additional safety risks.

"Residents are urged to stay off these ice surfaces, especially the boarded rinks. The melted ice along the boards has exposed crusher dust and asphalt, posing a safety hazard for skaters," a city news release said

Indoor arenas remain open, according to the City of Regina.

City crews will assess closed outdoor rinks on Monday to see if they can be reopened for the rest of the winter season. Updates will be provided on the status of the rinks.