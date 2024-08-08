City of Regina says boarded up homes will be demolished if owners don't make effort to restore them

The City of Regina says it is taking action on boarded up properties and if owners do not make an effort to renovate, buildings will be demolished.

Most of the boarded up properties are located in the inner city neighbourhoods.

In 2023, 29 houses were knocked down by the city, in 2024 city officials say they are working with 39 property owners.

“If the city does step in to do a remedy on that type of property and conduct a demolition we have contractors that do that demolition and the cost for that is ultimately taken and put on the tax roll for the property,” Chad Freeland, a bylaw enforcement officer with the City of Regina said.

Many of the properties are located in the North Central Neighbourhood and the community association considers them a safety issue and is in favour of demolition.

However, they are also concerned about what comes after that.

“What is happening to the lots,” executive director for the North Central Community Association Pat Faulconbridge said. “So there’s many empty lots, vacant lots, where houses have been demolished but an owner may still own the land, but are they willing to reinvest to rebuild,” she said.

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens feels that if there is a home that is salvageable further conversations need to be had before it is torn down.

“We need to have a conversation about Whether or not we can work with community organizations that actually bring them up to living standards so we can actually house people and I think that’s important,” Stevens said.

The City of Regina will be conducting enforcement in all neighbourhoods and says commercial properties could also receive attention in the future.

For now, many residents living in areas with boarded up houses feel removing them is the best course of action.

“It’s very good,” resident Laurlee Madsen said of the city’s actions. “They could rebuild and put other people into the homes, so I like the idea that they’re wanting to take some action,” she said.

-- With files from Wayne Mantyka.