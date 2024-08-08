City of Regina says boarded up homes will be demolished if owners don't make effort to restore them
The City of Regina says it is taking action on boarded up properties and if owners do not make an effort to renovate, buildings will be demolished.
Most of the boarded up properties are located in the inner city neighbourhoods.
In 2023, 29 houses were knocked down by the city, in 2024 city officials say they are working with 39 property owners.
“If the city does step in to do a remedy on that type of property and conduct a demolition we have contractors that do that demolition and the cost for that is ultimately taken and put on the tax roll for the property,” Chad Freeland, a bylaw enforcement officer with the City of Regina said.
Many of the properties are located in the North Central Neighbourhood and the community association considers them a safety issue and is in favour of demolition.
However, they are also concerned about what comes after that.
“What is happening to the lots,” executive director for the North Central Community Association Pat Faulconbridge said. “So there’s many empty lots, vacant lots, where houses have been demolished but an owner may still own the land, but are they willing to reinvest to rebuild,” she said.
Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens feels that if there is a home that is salvageable further conversations need to be had before it is torn down.
“We need to have a conversation about Whether or not we can work with community organizations that actually bring them up to living standards so we can actually house people and I think that’s important,” Stevens said.
The City of Regina will be conducting enforcement in all neighbourhoods and says commercial properties could also receive attention in the future.
For now, many residents living in areas with boarded up houses feel removing them is the best course of action.
“It’s very good,” resident Laurlee Madsen said of the city’s actions. “They could rebuild and put other people into the homes, so I like the idea that they’re wanting to take some action,” she said.
-- With files from Wayne Mantyka.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Trump team targets Walz and his military record in attempt to slow down Harris
It was the first big day of the wrestle for the Midwest that is likely to decide the 2024 election, and someone important was missing — former U.S. president Donald Trump.
Canada's Charron earns silver in weightlifting, Canadian relay teams are finals-bound at track
Maude Charron lifted Canada to a silver medal Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
Rents are still rising in Canada but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed, according to a new report.
Canadians split on 'no-show' fees at restaurants, poll finds
No one likes being charged for missing an appointment – but some "no-show" fees are apparently easier to swallow than others.
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.
Israel's Western allies slam Israeli minister's remark that Gaza starvation may be justified
Israel's Western allies have condemned remarks by the country's far-right finance minister who suggested that the starvation of Gaza's population of more than 2 million Palestinians 'might be just and moral' until hostages captured in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel are returned home.
Top court nixes Jordan Peterson's appeal of professional college's remedial orders
Canada's top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson's legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
-
Changes could be coming to cellphone use in Manitoba classrooms
Saskatchewan is the latest province to ban cellphones in classrooms.
-
Have you seen these people? Police searching for suspects in ice cream statue theft
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a pair of suspects who stole an ice cream statue from a business in Carman.
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
Columbia Icefield to reopen on Friday: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, will be open for the public between Saskatchewan Crossing and the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield, Parks Canada said on Thursday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A stretch of sunny & warm weather
Sunshine, slightly above-average temperatures, not much wind AND it'll last for several days.
Calgary
-
Airfares could rise after Calgary hailstorm forces WestJet to cancel flights: expert
An aviation expert says airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging WestJet planes and upending travel plans.
-
Columbia Icefield to reopen on Friday: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, will be open for the public between Saskatchewan Crossing and the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield, Parks Canada said on Thursday.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 9-11)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Toronto
-
'You are not wearing your seatbelt:' Video shows driver of suspected stolen vehicle fleeing from police in Richmond Hill
Police in York Region have released video footage that shows the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle speeding away from an officer after being directed to pull over.
-
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the light rail transit system.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Innes Road
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a motorcyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash that happened on Innes Road in Ottawa's east-end Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
-
Federal MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two Canadian MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
-
Canada's Charron earns silver in weightlifting, Canadian relay teams are finals-bound at track
Maude Charron lifted Canada to a silver medal Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.
Vancouver
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
'Possible hate crime': Woman in hijab spat on in New Westminster fast-food restaurant
A woman wearing a hijab was the victim of a "possible hate crime" at a fast-food restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., over the weekend, according to police.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
London
-
OPP respond to 4,800 calls for service in southwestern Ontario over long weekend
The stats are in for OPP patrolled roads in southwestern Ontario over the August long weekend. According to police, there were a total of 4,800 calls for service, two of which were fatal crashes.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Kitchener
-
Two people arrested after gunshots reported in Ohsweken
Six Nations Police have arrested two people after they received reports of gunshots.
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police seize dugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia supporting new housing units for those experiencing homelessness
Welcome Housing and Support Services is opening a new site in Dartmouth, N.S., with 55 supportive housing units for people experiencing homelessness in the province.
-
Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire
A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.
-
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
Rents are still rising in Canada but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed, according to a new report.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.