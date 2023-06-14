City of Regina to provide portable washroom in Victoria Park

The City of Regina will provide a 24-hour portable washroom in Victoria Park, which is expected to primarily serve those living on the streets.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of people living on the streets downtown since warm weather arrived.

“We are in the process of putting a portable washroom in Victoria Park. We are hoping that that will be up by the end of this week and we plan on having it open 24 hours a day,” said city manager, Niki Anderson.

Last weekend, the city removed an unauthorized porta potty that had been placed in another city park near the downtown. The Victoria Park portable washroom will have an attendant present.

“You can experience challenges with your washrooms in the downtown core so we will have washroom attendants on site for the entire time that they are open,” Anderson said.

Those living outdoors or stopping by to visit friends welcome the addition of a 24-hour public washroom nearby.

“There’s a lot of times that guys need to use the can and there’s really no place to go other than trying to go to a gas station or something but even then they frown on us for going there,” said Regina resident Jay Dustyhorn.

“It's a great idea because you know us as women we get our moon time, like our monthlies and it’s hard for us to use the bathroom out here or change our tampon or you know what I’m saying. It’s harsh,” said Regina resident April Vivian.

The city will assess usage to determine the need for a permanent downtown public washroom. It may also consider establishing facilities in other locations.