City of Regina to remove 123-year-old tree, believed to be oldest in Victoria Park

The oldest tree in Regina’s Victoria Park, estimated to be 123-years-old, will be cut down by crews on Sunday.

The American Elm tree, which was planted on the north side of the park, has been declining in health and is set to be removed before it becomes a hazard to other trees and visitors to the park, according to a release from the city.

Despite work done by crews to try to maintain the tree, it continued to deteriorate, so it was determined the tree couldn’t be saved.

“We are sad to see a part of Regina’s history and urban forest be removed, but the tree will continue to be a part of the community for years to come,” said Russell Eirich, manager of open space services.

Wood will be donated to a local Indigenous community to be used for ceremonies, and the trunk will be saved as potential material for a community-based art project.

Crews plant trees each spring and fall where trees have been removed.

-With files from Wayne Mantyka