Regina

    • City of Regina unveils new inclusive playground and splash pad in Glencairn

    Thanks to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart charity, children in east Regina now have a brand new playground and spray pad to enjoy.

    The grand opening was a high-profile event. While the mayor and other dignitaries spoke - dozens of kids of all ages descended on the new play structures.

    Funding for the project was provided by local Canadian Tire locations in the Queen City as well as the Jumpstart charity.

    The newest project is one of several playgrounds put up by Jumpstart across the country.

    The City of Regina provided the land and now owns the facility and will be responsible for maintaining it for years to come.

    With an inclusive design, the playground will have the ability to host kids of all abilities.

    “They’re able to make their way to all different components of the playground. As you can see, the surfacing, the sidewalks go right up to the playground,” said Glenn McLean, a representative for Jumpstart.

    “From a visibility perspective, you can see the colour differentiation between where the playground starts and the sidewalk ends. You have the double-wide ramps where wheelchairs can go up to access the different components.”

    The Jumpstart program is also active in Saskatoon at the moment. With a new basketball court opening at River Landing in the coming days.

    With files from Gareth Dillistone.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1940-2023

    1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

    British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News