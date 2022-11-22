City's budget proposal includes mill rate increase of 9.33 per cent over two years

A mill rate increase of 4.67 per cent in 2023 and 4.66 per cent in 2024 is part of the City of Regina’s first-ever multi-year budget proposal.

In a release, the city said the increases are necessary to maintain current city services and to achieve strategic outcomes.

For the average home valued at $315,000, this would mean an increase of $8.72 per month in 2023 and $9.11 per month in 2024, the city said in a release.

Of the 4.67 proposed increase for 2023, 2.29 per cent would go towards “civic operations and strategic priorities,” 1.88 per cent would be for police operations, with the remainder set aside for recreational infrastructure.

“The release of the City’s first multi-year budget marks a shift toward longer-term financial planning that strengthens alignment with the City’s strategic priorities by ensuring that these goals and objectives are supported with long-term funding plans,” City Manager Niki Anderson said.

UTILITY BUDGET

A 4.5 per cent rate increase was proposed for the city’s utility budget for 2023, followed by an additional four per cent in 2024.

For the average homeowner this would mean an additional increase of $87.94 in 2023 and $79.29 in 2024.

Regina City Council will debate the proposed budget Dec. 14, with additional discussions set for the following two days if necessary.

More details to come…