Closing arguments heard in trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting daughter
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the case of Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter in 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Both sides asked the 14-person jury to judge Jackson’s intent for his actions.
Jackson claims it was not his intent to withhold the child from her mother, only to prevent her from a COVIC-19 vaccine.
“You are the triers of the facts,” Jackson, who has been representing himself, told the jury. “As a criminal matter, this case is easy to resolve.”
From the outset, Justice Heather MacMillian-Brown has told the jury the burden of proving guilt has laid with the Crown.
“At the heart of the matter, Mr. Jackson clearly illustrated his intention,” prosecutor Zoe Kim-Zeggelaar argued.
“The overwhelming amount of evidence demonstrated unanimously with undisputed facts, that intention was never proved,” Jackson believes.
In his testimony, Jackson told the court he went into hiding because he felt “there was no remedy in the court.”
“No one testified, not even [the mother], it was to deprive [my child] from the mother,” he said in his closing arguments Thursday. “Everyone stated what my intention was.”
Jackson reiterated it was his sole intention to keep her daughter from being vaccinated.
“In every sense of the meaning, the singular reason [for taking her] was to be her father,” he said. “And protect her from the imminent, irreparable and irreversible harm of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Those actions were in contravention of an otherwise legal custody order,” the Crown rebutted.
Based on his own testimony, the Crown argued Jackson could not have intended one singular outcome.
“He had to intend to deprive the mother [of seeing her daughter],” Kim-Zeggelaar said. “He still had to carry out that action to carry out [his] goals.”
“His intention was to deprive the mother,” she added. “The reason was to prevent her from vaccinating [their daughter].”
Custody order arguments
The couple’s custody order in place in November 2021 outlined the wife had final say on decisions about the child’s health but should consult with the father.
Jackson testified he asked the mother for over eight months leading up to the events her feelings on the COVID-19 vaccine.
In her testimony last week, she said she was awaiting guidance from the government and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
“[She] did not allow me whatsoever to have any say,” Jackson argued. “[Her] persistent contravention of the custody order forced the situation.”
The Crown argued to the jury Jackson did have input into the decision after sending multiple articles and links over text about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Even though there was no formal discussion, it was clear what his opinion was,” Kim-Zeggelaar said. “He stated he did not want her vaccinated and expressed that to the mother.”
“He didn’t have medical decision making power,” she added. “He took control back and he took the law into his own hands.”
'He went dark'
The Crown’s final aspect of argument focused on Jackson’s actions while in hiding.
“From [Nov. 21, 2021] to Feb. 22, 2022, the mother did not speak to her daughter and did not know where she was,” Kim-Zeggelaar told the jury. “In January 2022, no one knew where Jackson was or the condition of [his daughter].”
“He went dark,” she added.
In his testimony, Jackson said he was always willing to negotiate with police and the mother about the child’s return.
“I was stonewalled,” Jackson argued.
But Kim-Zeggelaar argued he was never the one to reach out or initiate those conversations.
“It was RCMP who contacted [Shawn Sim] to establish contact with Jackson,” she said. “He was arrested because police tracked his phone. Not because he reached out [to them] or turned himself in.”
Both the mother and father testified Jackson asked the mother for a signed and sworn affidavit promising she would not vaccinate the child.
But when it came, Jackson did not believe it would be carried through.
“He didn’t trust the courts and didn’t trust the mother,” Kim-Zeggelaar said.
Kim-Zeggelaar then quoted a text conversation between Jackson and Sim after the mother submitted such a promise in an affidavit.
“That was the first thing [Jackson] asked for,” she said. “And he called it, ‘a half-assed legal promise.”
The Crown finalized its argument by showing Jackson saw no end to the dispute.
“These are the actions of someone who was prepared to hold [the daughter] for as long as needed until he got what he wanted,” Kim-Zeggelaar said. “Mr. Jackson set up a no-win situation.”
Jackson ended his argument by “humbly asking” the jury to find him innocent.
“My intention was abundantly clear,” Jackson said. “And if there is any doubt in your mind of my intentions; the law says I am not guilty.”
Justice MacMillian-Brown scheduled court to continue Friday morning when the jury will be read Jackson’s final charge and instructions.
Before deliberations begin, two of the 14 jury members will be randomly removed.
They will then be released “until a unanimous verdict is reached,” the justice said.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Trend Line
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Health Canada to change sperm donor screening rules for men who have sex with men
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
LeBlanc says he plans to run in next election, under Trudeau's leadership
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
Sports columnist apologizes for 'oafish' comments directed at Caitlin Clark. The controversy isn’t over
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball’s highest scorer Caitlin Clark’s first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Closing arguments heard in trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting daughter
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the case of Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter in 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
-
Sask. village, contractor fined $42,000 for illegal dumping
A Saskatchewan village and a contractor it hired are facing significant fines after conservation officers discovered they dumped demolition waste at an illegal landfill.
-
Closing arguments heard in trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting daughter
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the case of Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter in 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in large-scale theft of Apple electronics
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a large-scale theft of Apple electronics, valued at nearly $2 million CAD.
-
'This program has saved lives': New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
-
Proposed Roblin boulevard development approved by committee
A long-gestating housing project in the city’s Charleswood neighbourhood cleared a hurdle at a city committee Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introducing legislation to stabilize electricity rates, educate customers about RRO
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
-
2 peacocks roaming Lloydminster after escaping breeder 12 days ago
Lloydminster residents are on the lookout for two peacocks named "Big Blue" and "No Toes."
-
St. Albert votes against $20.8M loan for Millennium Park project
St. Albert council has decided not to borrow more than $20 million for a new park that's seen considerable pushback from the community.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
-
Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned by tribunal over inappropriate sexual contact with patient
A Medicine Hat family physician has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta after being found guilty of sexual touching of a vulnerable patient.
-
Calgary baker celebrates sweet $1M lottery win
A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw says she hasn't been able to sleep in days.
Lethbridge
-
Deterrent sentence possible, expert says, after trio convicted in connection to Coutts border blockade
Three men who helped lead and co-ordinate the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., have been found guilty of public mischief.
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with grandparent scam
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
-
Woman, 61, killed in crash north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
-
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
-
Doug Ford calls 14 cent overnight jump in gas prices in Ontario 'disgusting'
Gas prices jumped an average of 14 cents per litre overnight in the GTA, climbing to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes up the price at the pumps.
Ottawa
-
1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Barrhaven's mass killing suspect appears in court Thursday, here's what's new
The suspect accused of murdering six people at a home in Barrhaven made another brief court appearance Thursday afternoon.
-
Eastbound Parkdale on-ramp will be closed for nearly the entire summer
Motorists in Ottawa will soon need to brace for a significant road closure affecting the eastbound on-ramp at Parkdale for almost four months this summer.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
-
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
-
Gas prices jump up past $1.90 across Quebec
Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.
Vancouver
-
Murderer and sex offender moving into Vancouver, police warn
Police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender and convicted murderer who is moving into Vancouver.
-
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
-
Sun Run, Vaisakhi and 4-20 highlight weekend festivities in Metro Vancouver
Large gatherings are the theme of the weekend in Metro Vancouver, with several big crowds expected to assemble for very different reasons. Here's what's happening.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
-
B.C. Mountie 'likely crossed criminal negligence threshold' in failed wellness check
British Columbia's police oversight agency says a Kelowna RCMP officer "quite likely crossed the criminal negligence threshold" when his attempt to conduct a wellness check on a man who was later found dead was thwarted because the officer couldn't find the buzzer number for the man's apartment.
-
B.C. woman tries to coax trapped orca calf out of tidal lagoon with her violin
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
London
-
‘Mistakes happen’: Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately
The provincial government is advising there is recourse for those who believe they've been wrongfully billed for healthcare services.
-
Mourning loss of affordable housing in London
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.
-
The bright lights are shining on a familiar London landmark this week
'I’ll be out here recording, for sure': An Amazon Prime video production comes to Blackfriars Bridge.
Kitchener
-
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
-
Gas price hike blamed on change in seasons, motorists 'shocked'
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
-
Advocacy group holds mock funerals mourning the 'death of affordable housing'
Concerned citizens came together, donned their best funeral blacks, and mourned 'the death of affordable housing' on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Private Northern Ont. college accused of taking tuition, but not offering courses
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
-
Box of dead puppies found at northern Ont. landfill site
WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in northern Ontario after a box of dead puppies was found at a landfill site, police say.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
-
Teen charged in death of Tyson MacDonald has case set over to June
The case of the teen charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald in southeastern Prince Edward Island has once again been adjourned.
-
N.S. justice minister apologizes for domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.