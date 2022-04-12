'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
This has the potential to be one of the worst spring storms in decades (rivalling the blizzard of 1997 in Manitoba), with blizzard and near-blizzard conditions expected.
So, I’ll start by saying – if you have travel plans in southeast Sask or towards Manitoba over the next few days – reschedule. Even conditions within communities are going to deteriorate and widespread hazardous weather is expected.
The weather maker here is a Colorado Low that is going to bring heavy snow and gusting winds. There is still some model variation on the exact path and totals, but the storm is starting to come into better focus as it gets closer to us. One thing looks certain at this point – it will be an extended storm that we will be dealing with for the rest of the week.
On Monday, Oregon saw the start of the system, with the first snowfall in April for some areas of that state since records began 80 years ago. As we head into Tuesday, this powerful low is tracking through the northern plains in the United States, on its way towards the eastern prairies and Ontario Tuesday night.
So let’s break down how it is going to play out in Saskatchewan. First, the snow looks to push into southeast Saskatchewan through the afternoon and early evening on Tuesday. This includes both Weyburn and Estevan, and the southeast corner of the province will continue to see snow until early Friday (when even some activity will linger).
The storm continues to push into the province through the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday, starting to bring snow to Regina, Yorkton, Assiniboia and Moose Jaw. There is also the chance for some lighter snow or flurries as far west as Maple Creek and as far north as Hudson Bay.
Then on Wednesday, a large portion of southern and central Saskatchewan looks to be impacted by the snow with lighter amounts to the west and north. Flurries are expected all the way to Swift Current and Saskatoon, but as you head east and south the snow looks to be heavier.
After this, the low continues to impact almost the entirety of central and southern Sask through to Thursday night before starting to taper off into Friday. Though some snow and flurry activity will continue on Friday, the storm will improve from west to east.
Currently, totals look to be highest in the extreme southeast corner of the province with 30 to 50 centimetres possible in areas around Weyburn and Estevan. Regina currently looks to see 15 to 25 centimetres, while Yorkton could see 20 to 30 centimetres. Some areas in Manitoba may see up to 80 centimetres.
The winds are going to be another major factor in this system, with gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour possible. This is going to lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow, and also could lead to the blizzard or near-blizzard conditions.
The main concerns with this spring storm are reduced visibility in blowing snow, prolonged blizzard conditions leading to closures on highways (which looks very likely), and widespread power outages. With that in mind, you’ll want to postpone any travel (don’t risk it, stay home) and you’ll also want to think about preparing for having to be at home in a power outage. It is a good idea to have an emergency kit, extra water and food, as well as candles available to you.
Stay safe everyone!
