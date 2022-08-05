Competitive eater Joey Chestnut set to take on QCX mini-donut eating contest

Major League Eater Joey Chestnut will be at the Queen City Exhibition on Friday competing in a mini-donut eating contest in support of the local food bank.

Chestnut, who holds the record for eating 223 mini-donuts in eight minutes, said it breaks his heart to know so many people cannot eat until they’re full.

“This is an awesome event raising money for the food banks and helping make sure that nobody goes hungry,” Chestnut said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

“I think everybody should be able to eat until they’re absolutely full.”

Chestnut will compete against community leaders in the eight minute contest, some of those include Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) president and CEO Tim Reid, Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey, Economic Development Regina president and CEO Chris Lane and Rebellion Brewing president and CEO Mark Heise.

The community leaders had to raise a minimum of $1,000 – which equates to about 3,000 meals.

The competition is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the Original 16 Stage.

Chestnut, who has won the July 4th Nathan’s Hotdog Eating Competition 15 times, hinted that he wasn’t going to hold back.

“We’re setting it up, we’ve got good donuts and an eight minute contest, I have the old record of 223 in eight minutes and I’m going to be pushing hard,” he said.