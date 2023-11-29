REGINA
Regina

    • 'Concerned about the kids': Chili for Children seeking help this holiday season

    Inner city lunch program, Chili for Children, is currently looking for help heading into the holiday season.

    The program, which feeds hundreds of children a week, has been under financial pressures since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Going into the Christmas season, we do have an immediate need. We looked at the finances and budget, and we’re finding we’re going to be short,” said Greg Stevenson, executive director of Chili for Children.

    The organization, which prides itself on serving nutritious meals for children, has had to make cutbacks on meats due to prices.

    These costs have pushed the organization to not include turkey in their upcoming holiday meal for the children they provide meals to.

    Their finances fluctuate throughout the year, but the next few weeks will be stressful with spending decisions.

    “It’s too bad there wasn’t regular funding to feed the kids because it really is for the kids,” said Brenda Stevenson, with Chili for Children.

    The organization relies on grants as well as donations.

    They currently receive food donations from various grocery stores in Regina.

    They will continue working with what they have and hope they are not forgotten by the community this holiday season.

    “We’re concerned about the kids. The kids need to eat,” Stevenson said.

