Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs.
Premier Scott Moe faced questions Wednesday after it was reported that Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill as well as MLA Gary Grewal were under investigation.
"At the end of the day there’s a process that the conflict of interest commissioner will follow – there’s a process that MLAs need to follow as well. If he has recommendations that will come out of that I’m certain the MLAs will follow it," he said when asked about the pair.
"In the meantime I won’t speak for the MLAs but I suspect that they’ll be cooperating fully with any questions he has along the way."
In a message to CTV News, Government Caucus Chief of Staff Angela Currie confirmed the MLAs were cooperating with the investigation.
“MLAs meet with the Conflict-of-Interest Commissioner annually to review their assets and ensure the legislation is being followed before publicly releasing their statements on the legislative assembly website,” she added.
Both MLAs have faced scrutiny from the Official Opposition concerning their business dealings while serving as elected officials.
In May, the Saskatchewan NDP requested COIC investigations into Cockrill and Grewal, alleging that both appeared to have “wrongfully cashed in on government contracts” through their private businesses.
Cockrill’s family business, Fortress Windows and Doors received $179,137.46 in contracts from the Battleford Housing Authority in 2021, according to the NDP.
Cockrill’s disclosure form outlines that his family business was contracted to provide window and door replacements for the authority.
Additionally, the business signed multiple contracts with SaskTel in 2020 and 2021.
During this period, Cockrill worked part-time as a salesperson, according to his disclosure.
Grewal’s ownership of the Sunrise and Thriftlodge Motels in Regina has attracted a fair bit of attention beginning in November of 2023. The two hotels were utilized by the province to provide emergency shelter.
The Opposition has alleged the Sunrise Motel inflated room rates for those on social assistance.
The NDP also made note of the frequency that the ministry was utilizing Grewal’s hotels.
Following Grewal’s election in 2020, the Ministry of Social Services paid $731,194 to the two hotels for room rentals.
In the three years prior to Grewal’s election, that figure was a mere $1,309.
The government claimed the increased funding was due to a rise of importance relating to helping those with complex needs – while the Opposition characterized it as an explosion of public funds being funnelled to government officials.
Grewal has spoken about his relationship with the Sunrise Motel, saying he is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the establishment.
The Opposition has said the duo appears to be in contravention of Section 15 of the Members’ Conflict of Interest Act.
Section 15 in part reads: "Except as specifically provided in this or any other Act, no member shall participate in a government contract."
Grewal has announced he will not seek re-election this fall. Cockrill will seek a second term as the MLA for The Battlefords.
CTV News is awaiting a response from the Office of the Conflict of Interest Commissioner for more details.
