Connor Bedard becomes sixth Pats player to win Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year

To the surprise of virtually no one Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard was named the winner of the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year on Wednesday.

Bedard finished the 2022-23 regular season as the league’s leader in goals (71) and points (143) in 57 games.

He also finished tied for the league lead in assists (72) and game-winning goals (11).

Bedard was also the first WHL skater in 27 years to record more than 140 points in a single season, the Pats said.

That included a 35-game point streak that spanned from Sept. 24 to Feb. 1 where Bedard amassed 90 points.

“Connor is fully deserving of this award,” Regina Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock said in a release. “There wasn’t any part of his game he didn’t excel at. He also filled every building in the Western Hockey League, making for a fantastic season.”

“It is such an honour to win this award, and I am so proud to play in the WHL with all the amazing players, and the players that have won this award before me,” Bedard said.

“I would not have been able to do this without my teammates, coaches, training staff and of course, the amazing Regina Pats fans. I would like to give a huge thank you to my family for the sacrifices they have made in helping me get to this point,” he added.

Bedard is the sixth Regina Pats player to win the award.

Other Pats to win the award are Sam Steel, Jordan Eberle, Josh Harding, Doug Wickenheiser and Dennis Sobchuk.

Bedard is also the first NHL draft-eligible player to win the award since Sam Reinhart in 2014, the Pats said in a news release.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product is the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall at the NHL Draft in June.

Earlier in the week the Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery, giving them the right to select Bedard first overall.