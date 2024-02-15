Connor Bedard expected to make early return to Blackhawks lineup Thursday night

Former Regina Pats captain and current Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is expected to return to the ice tonight against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to multiple reports.

Bedard, 18, has been out of the lineup since Jan. 5 when he suffered a fractured jaw after taking a hit from New Jersey Devils defenceman Brendan Smith.

The former Pat still leads all NHL rookies in goals (15) and points (33) despite missing the Blackhawks’ past 14 games.

Sounds like Connor Bedard will indeed make a surprise early return against the Penguins tonight. Can’t wait to hear the crowd reaction.



As of Monday, Luke Richardson thought Bedard wouldn’t be available until next week. We’ll find out later what changed. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 15, 2024

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bedard was not expected to return for about another week.

The Blackhawks are currently 14-36-3 on the season and went 3-10-1 during Bedard’s absence.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product recorded 134 goals, 137 assists and 271 points in 134 regular saeson games with the Regina Pats.