Construction of new urgent care centre in Regina completed

Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre (UCC) is now complete with staff recruitment, equipment installation and testing now underway in the facility on Albert Street.

The centre is expected to be open sometime over the summer with an exact date to be announced in the future, according to the province.

It will be open seven days a week and function as an alternative to emergency rooms for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention, the province said in a release.

According to the province, people can be treated at the centre for suturing services, casting and sprains, as well as minor ailments like infections, fevers and flu symptoms, rashes, dehydration and mild to moderate asthma.

There will also be basic diagnostic imaging and laboratory services available, as well as mental health and addictions services, according to the province.

The mental health and addictions unit will have its own separate entrance the province says will be dedicated to the intake and a waiting area for patients that will offer discreet and confidential support.

The province says it will annually commit $17.82 million to the UCC for physicians, staffing and non-salary as well as IMIT operations.

Construction first began in the spring of 2022.