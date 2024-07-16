Construction on Regina canola plant 50% complete, Cargill reports

Cargill’s canola processing facility at Regina’s Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is officially 50 per cent complete.

In a news release on Tuesday, the company revealed the progress on the ongoing project – which is projected to cost $350 million.

Cargill broke ground on the facility in July of 2022 and the company expects it to open sometime in 2025.

Once operational, the facility will be able to process one million metric tons of canola per year – producing crude canola oil for food and biofuel markets and canola meal for animal feed.

Cargill Canada President Jeff Vassart said in the announcement that the facility will play a critical role in the company’s expansion of domestic and global market opportunities.

“The current construction environment is full of unique challenges and this project has faced many headwinds since we broke ground, but we are committed to becoming a best-in-class option for canola growers in the region, along with helping decarbonize the global food and fuel supply chain,” he said.

Additionally, Cargill has purchased 400 acres near the GTH with the intention of improving rail and road infrastructure around the new plant.

“This will mean the site has additional optionality to bring canola seed to Regina when needed, providing a new destination for farmers in western Canada,” the release read.

Cargill Limited is headquartered in Winnipeg, Man. It serves as one of the largest agricultural merchandisers and processers in the country, with 8,000 employees across Canada.

Globally, Cargill touts a workforce of 160,000 employees operating in 70 countries.