Construction resumes at Regina airport following worker's death

Work is slowly getting back underway following an incident that left a construction worker dead at Regina International Airport.

“This situation has been an incredibly challenging few days for all involved,” James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority said in a news release.

“Both federal and provincial Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors have completed the on-site portion of the investigation, with some follow-up interviews ongoing," Bogusz said.

PCL Construction Management Ltd is also continuing its own internal investigation, according to Bogusz.

A soft restart of work on the runway project began on Monday with work beginning to ramp back up on Tuesday, according to the authority.

No identifying information has been released regarding the worker who was killed in the incident.

Going forward, Bogusz said support will continue for workers who were on the site when the worker died.

“At all times, the people involved with the situation have been provided full support and opportunities for crisis counselling and related discussion,” he said.