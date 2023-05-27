Construction worker killed in 'serious' accident at Regina International Airport

A construction worker is dead after a serious accident at Regina’s International Airport.

At around 11:30 p.m. on May 26, a ‘serious accident’ was reported on airport property involving a construction worker.

The accident was related to the 13-31 runway overlay project, the airport authority explained in a news release.

Emergency responders were on the scene soon after the report. Unfortunately, the construction worker’s injuries were fatal.

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service worked until the early morning hours of Saturday on the airfield, the authority said.

“A somber night for YQR,” is how James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, described the situation in an update on Saturday.

In the release, Bogusz said the airport would not be identifying the victim due to privacy reasons.

“This is such a sad, tragic situation, and we will be respecting those involved and their families. Regular contact and support is being provided to those involved and will continue to be throughout,” the release read.

“Runway construction is being halted over the weekend so everyone can regroup. We expect to be back in the field on Monday.”

No disruptions to airport operations or flights are expected, according to the authority.

An investigation into the accident by federal occupational health and safety workers has been launched.

The investigation is set to take several weeks.

Bogusz went on to say that no more details can be shared at this time due to the active investigation.