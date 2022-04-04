Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation design

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.

A dog drinks water next to destroyed Russian armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener