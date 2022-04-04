Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation design

A consulting firm has been selected to help the City of Regina relocate rail lines that cross Ring Road.

Stantec Consulting will be exploring preliminary designs for the project.

“The relocation solution the city is potentially pursuing would address traffic delays and move trains away from residential areas to the northeast industrial area,” Deborah Bryden, executive director of city planning and community development, said in a release. “Rail is vital to the movement of goods and will be necessary to service proposed new developments including canola crushing plants and other economic opportunities around our city.”

In 2019 a feasibility study was completed that examined the options, costs and benefits for the project. The city said relocating the tracks was selected as the most beneficial option.

“The preliminary design will further investigate the solution concept identified in the Feasibility Study. The scope includes engineering investigation and design, railway operational plans, public and stakeholder engagement and cost estimating,” the release further stated.

Stantec has been providing consulting services to the City of Regina since 1983.

The city said updates and public engagement opportunities will be announced in the near future, with a recommendation report expected at council in 2023, with approval required to move forward with the relocation project.