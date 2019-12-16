For the fifth year Regina Police Service teamed up with the Cornwall Centre to give twenty lucky kids a $200 shopping spree through the mall, as CopShop returned on Monday.

Ten kids from The Regina Intersectoral Partnership and ten kids from the RPS School Resource Program were selected to take part in the shopping spree.

"Kids that are doing really well, trying really hard, aren't going to necessarily have this opportunity to go Christmas shopping. Maybe are restricted by barriers with finances etc.," The Regina Intersectoral Partnership Coordinator Lance Dudar said.

"It gives us a chance to have positive interactions with the police service which is such an essential part of building strong community," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said.

Each participant got the opportunity to sit with Santa and take a picture, before teaming up with a police officer and heading to stores to choose what they want for both themselves and their families.

Also this year, a sponsorship from the Great Canadian Oil Change gave each kid the chance to choose between a free jacket and pair of boots from Hudsons Bay.