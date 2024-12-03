Coronach, Sask. man found dead at home on White Bear First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating after a man was found dead in a home on White Bear First Nation in the early hours of Tuesday.

Around 2:30 a.m., Carlyle RCMP received a report of an injured person at a residence, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

When officers responded, they found man’s body, he has been identified as a 33-year-old from Coronach, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death, which is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to local police or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said there will be an increased police presence on White Bear First Nation and said if there is an imminent risk to public safety, they will notify the public.

White Bear First Nation is located about 212 kilometres southeast of Regina.