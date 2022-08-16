Council debating mandatory living wage for City projects
A motion up for debate by Regina’s city council would see a living wage become a contract requirement for crews working on City projects.
It would make it mandatory for successful bidders to pay their workers at least $16.95 per hour and would also be considered a contract condition.
The Saskatchewan Construction Association (SCA) is opposed to the idea.
“There probably are some construction labourers working in certain circumstances that are making above minimum wage but below the living wage, but I think those scenarios are very few and far between,” CEO of SCA Mark Cooper said. “The average construction wage is over $33 per hour and that is for everybody across the spectrum.”
The matter will come before city council this week (Aug. 17) and the proposal could go beyond construction workers, to include other contractors like building cleaners and security staff.
Labour unions think the motion is a good idea.
“We need to know that people in our city are working hard, they’re getting paid fair wages so that they can live and keep their families in our cities as well,” president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour Lori Johb said.
City administration is expected to recommend against a living wage requirement but was not available for an interview with CTV News.
The final decision will be in the hands of city council.
