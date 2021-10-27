Council to discuss preliminary plans for new baseball stadium

REGINA -

Thirteen delegations, including representatives from a handful of Saskatchewan baseball organizations are expected to speak to Regina city council on Wednesday afternoon over a proposed 3,500 seat baseball stadium's development.

On Oct. 7, the City of Regina's executive committee voted 7-3 to recommend council not enter into a requested letter of intent for the project. According to administration, entering into the letter would not come with "binding obligations" for the city but could have a cost of up to $100,000 for the city's portion of exploratory work.

Executive committee felt the preliminary work and the associated costs should be handled by those behind the proposal, not the city. Councillor Bob Hawkins called the proposal premature.

The stadium would serve as a new home for the Western Canadian Baseball League's Regina Red Sox through Living Sky Sports and Entertainment (LSSE). The initial concept plan saw the stadium being built at the vacant rail yards on Dewdney Ave. with an estimated cost of $22-25 million.

Among those speaking to council on the topic are representatives from the Red Sox, the WCBL, LSSE.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday.