Council upholds previous decision on central library renewal for Regina
Following hours of discussion and debate at a special council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted not to reconsider a previous Central Library renewal project funding decision.
The July 9th decision approved up between $92 million and $119 million in debt funding along with a 5.5 per cent dedicated mil rate increase built into property taxes to rebuild the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) Central Library.
“I really pleased council confirmed the decision they made so we can continue moving forward,” RPL Board Chair Marj Gavigan told reporters following council’s decision. “[We’re] confident we’ll get some great responses from developers.”
“And some great ideas the city of Regina will have a great, renewed central library at some point,” she added.
Reconsideration Motion
Council ultimately upheld their original decision with a tight 6-4 vote.
The motion for reconsideration was brought forward by Coun. Nelson, Stadnichuk, Bresciani and Zachidniak.
They were the four to vote in favour while the remaining councilors upheld the previous decision. Coun. Mohl recused himself from the discussion for conflict of interest.
The July meeting was also a specially scheduled meeting to allow council another opportunity to discuss items. But only seven council members were around to approve the debt funding for the library.
Nelson, Stadnichuk, Bresciani and Zachidniak felt the decision was hastily made.
“I don’t understand why we catapulted [this] decision ahead of the indoor aquatics facility,” Coun. Stadnichuk said. “It’s desperately needed but I don’t want to secure that before we secure financing for the indoor aquatics centre.”
Tuesday’s meeting came with just 10 days remaining in this council’s term prior to an upcoming civic election November 13.
Coun. Zachidniak, who was away from the July meeting, felt the necessary information needed to make the approval is not available yet.
“Delaying this for a few months to make sure we’re making the best decision the next council is able is the best way to proceed with good governance,” she said. “I think our residents want us to proceed with one project at a time.”
“Not make a whole bunch of decisions on our way out the door,” Zachidniak added.
Coun. Bresciani, who has announced her bid to run for the Mayor’s office in the upcoming civic election, said approving the debt is not fiscally responsible.
“The timing of this is politically wrong,” she told councilors. “I want to leave the next council in a better place.”
'We've already done that'
The public library says they have been asking for a replacement for the central library location since 2009.
Council has repeatedly referred planning and design for RPL to come forward with money to fund the project but Gavigan says they have been unable to do so without a commitment in funding from the city.
“It’s frustrating we would come with a proposal on what we want to do and someone from city council would say, ‘how much is that going to cost?’” she explained. “Then we tell [them] how much money we’re going to need and the response we get is, ‘We don’t even know what you’re building.”
Gavigan says as the possibility of further delay grew, so did RPL’s frustration.
“We’ve already done that,” she said. “We’ve answered those questions and provided [council] with the information.”
In his questioning of the RPL board during the meeting, Coun. Mancinelli reiterated the long process the library renewal project has been.
“Have you provided any new information to [us]?” he asked the board.
“No,” Gavigan responded.
“Have you provided any new information in years?” Mancinelli followed up.
“The basis of this project has remained the same for 15 years,” said RPL project manager Mitch Kolbeck.
In his closing comments, Mancinelli said this process has been the result of kicking a decision down the road.
“One million dollars has been spent just trying to get it in front of council for us to make a decision,” he said. “And we want to run away yet again.”
Mancinelli believes the decision was not a last-minute effort before November’s civic election.
“A council term is four years. That’s four years to make decisions and that’s what I’m doing,” he added. “I don’t need political points about trying to make people scared to show my fiscal responsibility by throwing a decision down the road.”
'Frustration'
Coun. Nelson says taxpayers have told her council is making decisions, “they can’t afford.”
“What do you think about their frustration?” she asked the RPL board.
“I appreciate there are those taxpayers,” Gavigan said. “But I’ve talked to taxpayers who are pretty frustrated the 11 people sitting around this table can’t make a decision.”
Later in the meeting, Nelson said these decisions were better made as part of the budget process.
“[Residents] are angry they’re on the hook for a bunch of people’s wish projects,” she said.
The proposed mil rate increase would amount to just over 90 cents per month for the average Regina household.
“It’s not just 91 cents,” Nelson added. “It’s time and time again we’re asking people to do this. Enough is enough.”
Coun. Hawkins supported the decision.
“Costs are rising here but the need is compelling,” he said. “It’s imperative. It’s urgent.”
“Delay [would] induce uncertainty and uncertainty with this project is the last thing we need,” Hawkins added.
“There’s a cost for stalling,” Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters following Tuesday’s meeting. “Every time we kick the can down the road, we are costing the taxpayer money.”
Debt Funding
The RPL Central Library renewal project is a part of the city’s latest debt limit increase request to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board.
But administration reminded councilors several times Tuesday that does not mean they are going into debt with the approval.
“We have not borrowed a dollar,” Director of Corporate Services Ted Schisler told council. “It doesn’t cost us anything until we go to the market and borrow the money.”
Gavigan says the approval allows the RPL to move forward with the necessary work to answer council’s several concerns.
“We’ve already been putting money in reserves,” she said. “And when we access the debt, we’ll be paying that back. It’s not a gift from the city.”
“We’re just setting aside a chunk of our debt to either guarantee a lease or guarantee a potential renovation or a rebuild or whatever it is,” Masters said.
“But we need them to go and invest in the next progress.”
The proposed debt funding and potential mil rate increases will require final council approval at future budget declarations before they are cemented.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
DEVELOPING Israel reports 8 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Unknown grave of Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
'Too expensive and poorly targeted': Liberal government to vote against Bloc motion on seniors benefits
The government will be voting against the Bloc Quebecois opposition day motion regarding boosting seniors benefits when it comes up in the House of Commons later today.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
What Canada's small businesses need to know about carbon rebates
Hundreds of thousands of Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses will receive carbon rebates by December. Find out who is eligible and how to obtain the payments.
A TV celebrity's 15-year-old son went travelling in Europe without an adult. Cue the outrage
In late August, U.K. television personality Kirstie Allsopp found herself in an unexpected media storm after a series of her social media posts describing her 15-year-old son's trip through Europe without adult supervision went viral.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'It was just like it disappeared': Hundreds fall victim to bike theft each year in Saskatoon
A reminder from police to lock up your bikes because bike thefts are a constant concern in our city, and the thefts are being linked to other criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon police officer who shot man during operation cleared of any wrongdoing: SIRT
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says an officer who shot a Saskatoon man while executing a warrant at a home on Lisgar Avenue did nothing wrong.
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple food waste drop-off stations set to open up in Winnipeg
As Winnipeg residents wait for a green cart program to come into effect, they will soon be able to take their food waste to a drop-off station.
-
Unknown grave of Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
-
Offering a dose of healing, curious beluga whales frolic in a warming Hudson Bay
Playful large white beluga whales bring joy and healing to Hudson Bay. Their happy chirps leap out in an environment and economy threatened by the warming water melting sea ice, starving polar bears and changing the entire food chain.
Edmonton
-
Canadian Finals Rodeo returns to Edmonton with cattle drive parading through downtown
The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) kicked off their return to Edmonton with a bang.
-
Alberta decides not to allow liquor to be sold in grocery and convenience stores
Alberta will not allow the sale of liquor in grocery and convenience stores, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
Robber in fake beard hit 2 Edmonton cannabis shops in a week: police
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed two Edmonton cannabis stores in the span of a week.
Calgary
-
Vecova announces closure of main building in 2025, saying it's 'simply not sustainable' to keep open
Vecova has announced the planned closure of its main facility on 33 Street N.W.
-
Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare
Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.
-
2 Calgary men charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Two Calgary men are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that took place more than a year ago.
Lethbridge
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Toronto
-
Work now underway on all parts of the Ontario Line, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says work is officially underway on all parts of the new Ontario Line subway in Toronto, a project that is expected to massively expand public transit capacity in the city.
-
Toronto police to ramp up presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Toronto’s top cop says there will be an increased police presence in Jewish neighbourhoods and at mosques across the city as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches.
-
Ontario considering buying back Highway 407, Premier Doug Ford says
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering buying back Highway 407, which runs across the Greater Toronto Area.
Ottawa
-
'There is a lot of panic:' Ottawa Lebanese community fears for family as violence escalates
The Lebanese community in Ottawa continues to fear for their loved ones as the war between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate.
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Ottawa should forcibly relocate half of asylum seekers
Premier Francois Legault says the federal government should force asylum seekers arriving in Quebec to move to other provinces, including people who have already settled in the province.
-
Here are the most expensive products sold at the SAQ during its accidental 30 per cent off sale
Wine lovers were busy last weekend snatching up some of the most expensive bottles for sale on the Quebec liquor board's website after an error led to an accidental discount of 30 per cent on everything.
-
MNA Virginie Dufour endorses Charles Milliard in Quebec Liberal leadership race
The MNA for Mille-Iles in the Laval region, Virginie Dufour, has endorsed Charles Milliard in the race for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
Vancouver
-
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
-
Expected La Nina weather pattern could ease ongoing drought conditions in B.C.
British Columbia's nagging drought could be eased by an incoming weather pattern that may bring a colder and wetter than normal winter, says Sean Fleming, an adjunct UBC professor of atmospheric sciences.
-
Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Victoria crash
A pedestrian was struck by a taxi and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in downtown Victoria early Wednesday morning.
-
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
-
Expected La Nina weather pattern could ease ongoing drought conditions in B.C.
British Columbia's nagging drought could be eased by an incoming weather pattern that may bring a colder and wetter than normal winter, says Sean Fleming, an adjunct UBC professor of atmospheric sciences.
Kelowna
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
London
-
Residents, business owners air grievances at meeting on OEV
It was billed as a town hall style meeting to discuss solutions to social problems in the Old East Village — but the first of two community engagement sessions hosted by the Ark Aid Street Mission quickly became a flashpoint to air grievances about ongoing challenges in the neighbourhood.
-
London man charged following indecent act near Woodstock school: WPS
A London man has been charged after two teenagers reported seeing an indecent act near a school in Woodstock.
-
Face masks required again in HPHA clinical areas
Ahead of respiratory virus season, HPHA is updating its masking guidelines in anticipation of increased spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Minto Fire Department forced to disband specialty rescue teams
The Minto Fire Department has made the difficult decision to pause its specialty rescue programs.
-
Elmira, Ont. jewellery store closing after nearly 100 years in business following robbery
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get even worse in 2027.
Northern Ontario
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 from North Bay to Cobalt
Highway 11 is closed Wednesday morning near the community of Cobalt.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police identify 'persons of interest'
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
-
Cape Breton police seek man wanted for attempted murder in Millbrook
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
-
Body found at Saint John encampment; police don't believe death is criminal in nature
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.