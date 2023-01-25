Council votes unanimously on list of projects thanks to federal funding for transit, housing initiatives

Regina city council is pictured during a meeting on Sept. 28, 2022. (Allison Bamford/CTV News) Regina city council is pictured during a meeting on Sept. 28, 2022. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener