Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election

Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina’s upcoming municipal election.

In a news release published Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Ward 4 councillor outlined the announcement will be made on Sept. 17, at an event at the Conexus Arts Centre.

“While the specifics of Councillor Bresciani’s announcement remain undisclosed, it is widely anticipated that it could influence the course of the upcoming election,” the news release read.

Bresciani has served on Regina’s City Council since 2016 and has lived in Ward 4 for the past 25 years.

During her time on council, Bresciani has served on the board of police commissioners, the Frost Festival planning committee and on the board of directors for the Canadian Western Agribition, in addition to other roles.

Several councillors have stated their intentions to seek re-election in the fall. Brescani has not disclosed if she will be running again in the fall – with Thursday’s announcement being the first word from the Ward 4 councillor about the fall election.

Several opponents have come out to challenge Mayor Sandra Masters as she seeks a second term. They include 27-year-old field technician contractor Brandon Abtosway and former Eden Care Communities CEO Bill Pratt.