REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported its sixth day in a row of record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while adding 528 new cases on Friday.

According to data on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, 276 people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care.

Friday marks the sixth day in a row Saskatchewan has set a new record for total COVID-19 patients in hospital, and the second day in a row with a record high number of people in intensive care.

Five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. The deaths were located in the North West (one), North Central (one), Regina (two) and South West zones.

One death was in the 40-59 age group, three were in the 60-79 age group and one was 80 years or older.

Of the 528 new cases, 426 are in unvaccinated people. Another 27 are in partially vaccinated residents and 75 are fully vaccinated. Of the unvaccinated new cases, 120 are in the 0-11 age group. Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (37), Far North East (18), North West (96), North Central (57), North East (16), Saskatoon (96), Central West (15), Central East (20), Regina (48), South West (28), South Central (32) and South East (34) zones. An additional 31 cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 478, or 39.7 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan health care workers have administered 1,537,270 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 5,066 doses from Thursday’s update. There are 725,237 residents fully vaccinated.