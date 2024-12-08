Creativity for a cause: Lego showcase raises funds for White City library

The White City Community Centre held a showcase over the weekend – featuring brilliant and detailed creations from Saskatchewan's finest masters of building with Lego.

"It allows people to be creative. There's an engineering aspect to it. Anything that you can imagine, you can make, and it doesn't limit you. It encourages you to do anything," Ray Jacobs, member of the Saskatchewan Lego Users Group, told CTV News.

The Saskatchewan Lego Users Group (SLUG) is composed of adult Lego enthusiasts from across the province. The group often gets together to showcase their builds at events like the one held in White City on Dec. 8.

"I was really interested in Lego my whole life. I kind of faded away from it as I grew up, and then I rediscovered it again as an adult about 14 years ago, and realized that I could start making things on my own," Jacobs explained.

"It allows me to be creative. And I sought out this club and found it, and it was very beneficial to me."

SLUG has continually been building on its relationship, brick by brick, with the White City Public Library for the past four years. Sunday’s event acted as a fundraiser for the local institution. Its an event that those on the library board look forward to each year.

"It's just such a great event to think about how people are using their imagination, thinking outside the box, and not necessarily following the instructions," Justine Walton, chair of the White City Public Library board said.

“I think it is that Lego is. It's something that appeals to people of all ages. You can build anything with Lego."

Many creations were on display at the White City Community Centre, several of which were intricate city-scapes. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)

According to Walton, each bricks tells a story. He encourages those checking out the Lego builds to get creative.

The master builders who attended Sunday’s showcase boasted completely original designs and made sure to use the bricks in ever more unique ways.

"The dragon is covered in scuba fins, and I would never have thought of that, to use it as the scales of a dragon,” Walton said, referring to one of his designs.

“There's other items that there's some carrots as a banister in one of the buildings. There are frogs used for flowers. It's amazing how you can rethink their purpose and the intended purpose. You think into something different and that's really what libraries are about."

A portrait of Mr. Rogers was also among the attractions. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)

Those who attended the showcase could vote on their favourite meticulously crafted creation.

Dorothy's ruby slippers were among the creations. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)

Additionally, the builders had the chance to partake in several challenges, including a speed building event which forced the participants to only use their non-dominant hand.

The showcase event also saw master builders take part in challenges. This one saw builders faceoff in speed building with their non-dominant hand. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)

This event is just one of many that SLUG takes part in.

Jacobs says that getting together as a group is something all the builders look forward to.

"We're always happy to get together and talk about Lego with each other and give each other ideas and feedback,” he said.

“We love to see each other's creations, and we love to put on a show for the public to come and see. We love to see the reactions from the kids and the adults, grandparents, everyone is so impressed with what they see. There's something for everyone."