Crews battle commercial building fire in heart of Regina's downtown

Fire crews in Regina were on the scene of a commercial fire in the heart of Regina’s downtown core on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the call on the 2100 block of 12th Avenue in the early morning hours.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a three story building in the area — just north of Victoria Park.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and complete their searches just before 6 a.m., according to a social media post.

Regina fire asked the public to stay clear of the area while crews worked at the scene.

As of 12 p.m. the area is still blocked off and crews remain on scene.