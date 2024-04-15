Crews battle Regina house fire in strong wind gusts

Regina fire says crews were quickly able to prevent a house fire from spreading to neighbouring homes Monday afternoon in the city’s southwest end with string wind gusts fanning the flames.

Crews were called to the house on the 4000 block of Montague Street Monday afternoon where they arrived to find a home on fire, with flames spreading to a second house.

“[The] fire extended to a second house but has quickly been controlled by crews,” a post on X by Regina Fire said.

Wind gusts were forecasted to be in the 70 kilometres per hour range Monday afternoon.

According to Regina Fire no one was hurt in the blaze that is now under investigation.