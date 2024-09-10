'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise

The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.

The simulation was scheduled to prepare security, firefighters, paramedics, police and other airport staff for any potential threat.

“This is a critical part of our safety program,” Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz said.

The airport is required by Transport Canada (TC) to do these types of emergency exercises every two years.

Dubbed ‘Rise of the Drones’ by Bogusz, this year’s simulation featured drones for the first time.

One incident included an unauthorized drone flying within YQR airspace and colliding with an aircraft on the tarmac.

The other was a simulated drone strike near the airport’s main terminal with civilian casualty as the main focus.

“Drones are a concern in any airspace,” Bogusz added. “Luckily, there’s been no collisions or incidents at YQR other than sightings.”

The airport hopes to never have to use the training in a real situation.

“Let’s hope it remains a simulation,” Bogusz said. “But it reminds us how important it is to practice, practice, practice.”

“So if the real thing does happen, we’re not coming in cold,” he added.

Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz spoke at an emergency training exercise on Tuesday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Among the participating organizations was Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt assisted the airport by being in the Emergency Operations Centre.

He says the controlled training gives crews real-life scenarios to learn from.

“It’s getting the opportunity to exercise not knowing what is going to happen,” Hewitt told CTV News. “[First responders] get the opportunity to build their response and communication skills.”

Bogusz stressed the simulation are learning opportunities for all those involved, including himself and hopes to give the public peace of mind when they’re at the airport.

“We can always improve the way we collaborate and communicate with a lot of other agencies who provide the resources necessary during an event of this magnitude,” he said.

YQR International designation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, YQR’s International Airport designation came under review by Transport Canada.

Bogusz announced Tuesday TC had renewed the title.

“[I] would have not accepted any other result,” Bogusz said. “Having the designation is a commitment from the Federal Government to provide the resources here at YQR to ensure it meets international specifications.”

Having the international airport classification is also a part of why the emergency exercises are required.

“This is to test and posture both from the airport employee standpoint, but most importantly, the partners who respond to major emergencies,” Bogusz said.

Both Bogusz and Hewitt believe YQR is ready to handle any situation that could occur.

“We continue to train, we’ll continue to improve,” Bogusz said.

“By doing exercises like this, we work more closely with these partner agencies,” Hewitt said. “And we feel strongly we would be ready to respond.”

Some airport operations were disrupted outside YQR’s main terminal while the exercise took place, but flights continued as scheduled.