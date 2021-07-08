REGINA -- The lack of rainfall combined with record-breaking heat has resulted in significant damage to many crops across Saskatchewan, according to the province’s weekly crop report.

Though the dry heat has allowed crops to advance, the province said yield potential and crop quality will be impacted.

The government reported that crops are prematurely drying down because of heat stress and significant rainfall is needed to avoid irreparable crop damage.

According to the crop report, pasture conditions are also declining because of the heat and lack of rain.

The Ministry of Agriculture reminds producers the Farm Stress Line is available 24/7 for confidential support, toll free at 1-800-667-4442. Calls are answered by Mobile Crisis Services in Regina.