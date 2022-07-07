Crops progressing steadily across Saskatchewan as grain prices drop

Crops are quickly progressing across Saskatchewan due to a combination of widespread and rainfall and relatively warm weather according the province’s crop report for June 28 to July 4.

While precipitation has been welcomed in many areas, helping crops and pastures recover from drought conditions of the last several years, some producers continue to struggle with excess moisture.

Widespread rainfall ranged from trace amounts to 67 mm in the Vanguard area. There are reports of localized flooding due to heavy downpours in some areas of the southeast.

“The rain has come too late in the southwest and west-central regions and crops that were already prematurely advancing will likely not be able to recover,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in the crop report.

The report outlined that topsoil conditions have improved in the past week, with moisture currently rated as “nine per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and two per cent very short. Pasture land topsoil was rated as eight per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and four per cent very short.”

PROVINCIAL CROP STATS

61 per cent of fall cereals are heading out

28 per cent of spring cereals are at the shot blade stage – an additional 12 per cent is heading out

50 per cent of flax crop is at stem elongations stage

62 per cent of pulses are a the vegetative stage while 38 per cent are flowering

54 per cent of canola and mustard is in the rosette stage while 16 is flowering

With haying operations delayed due to frequent rains, the provincial government announced that farmers may salvage hay along provincial highways any time after July 8, without permission from the nearby landowner provided mowing and salvage operations have not begun.

Crop damage for the week in question was due to localized flooding, strong winds, dry soil conditions, as well as hail and leaf spots. Pests such as grasshoppers and gophers continue to cause damage.

The complete crop report can be found on the government’s website.

COMMODITY PRICES DROPPING

While crops are progressing, grain commodity prices have dropped significantly over the past couple weeks in Saskatchewan.

After a tumultuous start to the year given the weather, the cost of farming in Saskatchewan is on the rise, and the profit looks to be on the fall.

“This year we have seen record input prices and record cost to get the crop put in the ground and throughout the growing season so the reduction in commodity prices will have an effect on producers for sure,” said Ian Boxall, President of Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS).

“Usually come July we see this trend, you know as the crop report comes out and assess what our crop looks like, if it looks like its going to be good in the province and in the country we’ll see a little drop in the market so, its kind of common,” he added.

The prices have fallen even within the last week:

Grain prices for July 7, 2022.

Boxall suggested that people tend to pull out of investing in grain at this time of year, as other opportunities seem more appealing. But more than just the crops themselves, world events impact the Saskatchewan grain market.

“Our markets and what not also depend on what’s happening in other parts pf the world too. So of course we have huge fluctuations going on in Ukraine and other parts as well,” Shannon Firesen, a crop extension specialist with the provincial government told CTV News.

Both Boxall and Friesen agree that mother nature is also doing her best to test farmers in Saskatchewan this season.

“Gofers and grasshoppers that are actually in the fields. I’m pretty sure every field, every RM in this province is dealing with one if not both of them,” Friesen explained.

Even in-spite of the weather and pests, farmers are still holding out hope for a gain at the end of the season Boxall believes.

“We got areas that are way too dry and areas that are way too wet and everything in between,” said Boxall.

“I think famers will shake out okay, commodity prices are still fairly strong.”