CUPE health care workers send hundreds of postcards to Scott Moe

Members of CUPE Health Care Workers of Saskatchewan met at the legislative building on Wednesday to deliver 1,800 post cards to Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe.

The postcards are from those within the union dealing with a variety of challenges both in the workplace and at home.

Bashir Jalloh, the President of CUPE Health Care Workers, said aside from unsatisfactory wages, the union members are being outnumbered and overworked at their jobs.

“People are doing multiple jobs, people are working overtime, people have cut down any form of leisure. People are struggling to put gas in their car,” he said.

Moe defended the human resources within the province’s health sector, including various places with incentives for hard to recruit places.

“We have expanded the scope and expanded opportunity to keep people retained, working in our health care system,” he said.

NDP MLA Jared Clarke said they plan to listen to health care workers and to create a plan to fix the health care situation if the Sask. NDP form government.

“They’re making sacrifices on a daily basis. ‘Do I go for overtime to support my teammates? Or do I take the day that I’m not supposed to not work and rest?” he said.

Jalloh said whoever is leading the next government, the union wants to meet and create a plan to solve Its issues.

"We want people to look at a real commitment to solve the problem of healthcare," he said.