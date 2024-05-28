REGINA
Regina

    • Cyclist killed in Swift Current, RCMP investigating

    (Courtesy: City of Swift Current) (Courtesy: City of Swift Current)
    A cyclist is dead following a collision in Swift Current’s south end.

    In a news release Tuesday morning, Swift Current RCMP explained that officers responded to a collision involving a cyclist near the intersection of Friesen Street and 3rd Avenue South East on Monday afternoon.

    Police arrived shortly after 3:20 p.m. The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

    He was later declared dead at the hospital, police say. RCMP identified the victim as a 36-year-old from Swift Current. His family has been notified.

    The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

    Swift Current RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a crash reconstructionist.

