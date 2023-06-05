Dangerous driving arrest leads to numerous drug charges in Regina

A dangerous driving arrest that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Regina led to several drug related charges for two people.

Officers located a vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue and Elphinstone Street driving without tail lights illuminated, according to a release to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The vehicle turned northbound onto Montague Street. Police attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away.

The Aerial Support Unit conducted surveillance on the vehicle and saw it part on the 1200 block of Wallace Street where two people exited, police said.

Officers on the ground located the suspects, a 41-year-oldegina man from Regina and a 32-year-old woman from Regina, who were arrested without incident.

Substances believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as a conducted energy weapon, were found in a search.

The man is facing eight charges, including possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, driving while prohibited, driving while prohibited by another form of legal restriction, and possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman is facing four charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair make their first appearance in Provincial Court on July 20, 2023.