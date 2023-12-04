REGINA
Regina

    • Death in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood deemed 'non criminal'

    Regina police say the death of a woman on Sunday in the city’s Heritage neighbourhood is non-criminal.

    A Regina police news release says the determination was made following an investigation that included an autopsy authorized by the Coroner.

    Police were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street around 2:47 p.m. on Sunday where officers located the woman’s body.

    The woman’s name will not be released, Regina police said.

