Death investigation launched in Moose Jaw after body found below bridge

What police initially thought was a minor incident involving an abandoned vehicle in south Moose Jaw has led to a death investigation.

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to the scene at around 4:30 Wednesday morning for reports of an abandoned vehicle on the 9th Avenue Bridge.

After searching the area, officers discovered the body of a man on the ground below the bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, MJPS said in an update just before 12:30 p.m.

Moose Jaw police said it is continuing its investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

“At this point in the investigation, foul play is not suspected,” the update read.

MJPS originally reported that the 9th Avenue Bridge was closed at around 6:10 a.m.

It was later reopened to traffic at around 10 a.m.