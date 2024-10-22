REGINA
Regina

    • Death investigation underway after body found in Regina's core

    Regina police on the 1500 block of Robinson Street, following the announcement of a death investigation. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Regina police on the 1500 block of Robinson Street, following the announcement of a death investigation. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
    Share

    A death investigation is underway after an adult man was found dead at a home in Regina’s core.

    Officers and paramedics were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Robinson Street just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Upon arrival, emergency services discovered the body of an adult man. The scene was secured by police while major crime and forensic identification units were called in.

    "At this early stage of the investigation, there are no further details that will be released to the public," the news release read.

    "The victim’s name will not be released at this time."

    Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News