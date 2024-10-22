Death investigation underway after body found in Regina's core

A death investigation is underway after an adult man was found dead at a home in Regina’s core.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Robinson Street just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, emergency services discovered the body of an adult man. The scene was secured by police while major crime and forensic identification units were called in.

"At this early stage of the investigation, there are no further details that will be released to the public," the news release read.

"The victim’s name will not be released at this time."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.