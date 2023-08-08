Defense, Mason Fine's performance helps Riders receive passing grade from Wes Cates
It was a hard fought victory against the Ottawa Redblacks to add a much needed win to the Riders' 2023 season record.
Brit Dort
Brit Dort alongside We Cates for another edition of X's and O's and it's about time we get to break down a Riders win Wes.
Wes Cates
"Yeah a win it was – a little controversial though. It seemed like fans weren't too happy with the win, but like the Riders have been doing all season tough wins. But squeaking out some close ones. A win is a win."
Well, what can you say about Brett Lauther? Getting it done in the final minute there with the 54 yard field goal?
“Oh, man, that felt so good for Brett. Just coming down the stretch. I knew that it was going to come down to a field goal. I was a little worried for him just for that reason. And then the Riders kind of squandering those last couple of plays, and not really getting him inside that 50 yard kind of - his longest for a year was 46/47. So to have to step up and hit a 54 yarder with that type of pressure – with the kind of weeks he’s had just right down the pipe and plenty of lag on it so I think anything that was maybe lingering in the back of his mind he probably shook that off with one kick which is great for the Riders and great for Craig going down the stretch, having that bad stretch kind of be behind them lets hope. And to boot a 54 yarder – I don't care who you are – that's a big time kick right there.”
I agree. It definitely got Rider Nation on its feet. Let's talk about Mason Fine – getting his first win as a starter. Threw for 296 yards, one touchdown. Your thoughts on him and the offensive performance?
“You know what – I really like the way Mason plays. I know he’s had some struggles – maybe thrown a couple of bad balls and they’ve turned into picks. Whatever the case may be, you can tell by the way he moves around in the pocket he knows what he's doing. He adjusts, he moves to get a better angle for the throws – he's dropping the ball in that pass he threw on the touchdown was amazing. I haven't seen too many throws that great this season. He dropped it right in the bucket and just a perfect pass. Just the fact they didn't give up any sacks seemed like he moved around the pocket when he had to, had to throw it away when he needed to give a little credit to the offensive line but I think just his pocket presence was a big reason why they didn't have any big negative plays and any sacks like that.”
We definitely have to give credit to the offensive line when they deserve it because we know they've taken some heat before. Let's talk about sacks though. On the other side of the ball. Six sacks for the defense – specifically three from Anthony Lanier – your thoughts on the way they limited Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum.
“The defense is back on the top of their game, you know they've had some guys have to rotate in and out. I think the defensive line has kind of been one of the places where they haven't had too many injuries to worry about. Everybody talks about Lanier being outside. He's so much better inside. Well, he was getting those tackles. All they could handle and then some over the weekend. So I think he's definitely shown he could kind of line up wherever and be effective. Three sacks that you'd see Korte-Moore get his first sack that and that kid has grown by leaps and bounds in the first few games of the season. Everything just points to the defense just continuing to be dominant – didn't give up a score this week. Only touchdown was on that wild fumble on the short yardage play we can talk about how the Riders have struggled in short yardage but we're talking about the defense right now. Defense is playing great and doing everything they can to keep the Riders in the ballgames and even winning for them.”
Well, I'm assuming they get a passing grade this week – I don't know which one. So what's your grade?
“You know what – I think the defense is playing great they're bringing the score up. Special teams – I think the kicking game obviously is there was great this week – the punting and field goals. But still a little lax on the coverage. Then the offense moving the ball great. Mason Fine racking up the yardage but they're still not getting any push up front – the run game struggling and then they're still having the turnovers. So I'm going to give them a C+ this week. We're going keep them average – they're definitely heading in the right direction but definitely not their best ball clearly. You lose the turnover battle by four and you still pull out a win. That's great defense right there.”
Still keeping them humble too. It'll be an interesting one next week when they face off against their former quarterback Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes. Thanks for this one Wes.
No problem.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
WATCH | Canada will likely see rise in COVID cases by late August: infectious disease expert
A new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain has emerged and an infectious disease expert believes that Canada will likely see a rise in cases by late August or early September.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Video shows touching tribute from thousands following Sinead O'Connor's funeral
Crowds were seen applauding outside Sinead O'Connor's former home as a funeral procession moved through Bray, Ireland, following a private service.
14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Newfoundland sudden death
A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder following what police initially described as a 'sudden death' at a home in Newfoundland.
Neighbours say a Chicago man charged with killing a 9-year-old girl was upset over noise
A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said a 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
-
FSIN calls for action after Indigenous woman allegedly threatened at gunpoint
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for an arrest to be made after an Indigenous woman was allegedly threatened at gunpoint near Pierceland, Sask.
-
Sask. health authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP respond to explosion in MacGregor
RCMP in Portage la Prairie have responded to an explosion in MacGregor.
-
Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.
-
Teen becomes Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim; 16-year-old charged
A 15-year-old boy has become the most recent homicide victim in Winnipeg after he was shot at a Jefferson neighbourhood home over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
-
Nickelback love remains in Alberta hometown after highway signs come down
The signs may be gone but the mayor of an Alberta community says the love for hometown rock band Nickelback remains.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near B.C.'s Roger's Pass
A Calgary man has died following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway over the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Grizzly family in Jasper National Park relocated after becoming 'food conditioned'
Human food left by Jasper National Park visitors has attracted grizzly bears twice in recent weeks, park officials say.
-
Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash after refusing to stop for peace officer: police
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in eastern Alberta.
Toronto
-
This is why Meghan and Prince Harry are adapting a Toronto-based book for Netflix
Meghan and Prince Harry are teaming up with a Toronto author to create a Netflix adaptation of her bestselling romance novel.
-
New COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
-
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Ottawa
-
LRT & R1
LRT & R1 | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
-
Ice could have built up on engine of plane that crashed near Cornwall, Ont. in December: TSB
There is a possibility that ice buildup may have caused a small plane to crash near Cornwall, Ont. last December that seriously injured two people.
Vancouver
-
B.C. newlyweds among hundreds stranded by gondola outage in Banff National Park
Two newlyweds from B.C.'s Okanagan were among the hundreds of people stuck on a mountaintop in Banff National Park overnight after a power outage left them without gondola access.
-
YouTuber sentenced for contempt of court in B.C. defamation case
A B.C. YouTuber who posted dozens of allegedly defamatory videos in violation of a court order has been sentenced to 18 months probation.
-
Victim of fatal Granville Street stabbing identified as 32-year-old Surrey man
Vancouver police have released the identity of the man stabbed to death on Granville Street early Friday morning in hopes of furthering their investigation.
Montreal
-
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
-
Montreal police investigating suspected arson at future Canora REM station
A fire at a future light-rail station in Montreal is being investigated as a case of arson, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., Montreal police received 911 calls reporting a fire at the Canora station, which is under construction in the borough of Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
-
Quebec business Juliette et Chocolat closes all its restaurants
Quebec specialty business Juliette & Chocolat has closed all 10 of its retail outlets in the greater Montreal area and Laval, blaming tough conditions for restaurants in the province, particularly since the chocolate shops reopened last summer.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. principal who sent sexual messages to adult posing as teen banned from teaching for 15 years
The former head of a private school near Nanaimo has been banned from teaching for 15 years after he sent sexually explicit messages and tried to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old boy.
-
Rainbow crosswalk targeted again in Brentwood Bay
Central Saanich police are appealing for witnesses after someone tried to vandalize a rainbow crosswalk at a middle school in Brentwood Bay.
-
Rain, cooler weather could bring relief to B.C. wildfire crews as new fires start
Crews with the BC Wildfire Service faced a busy long weekend as the number of active wildfires in the province jumped above 400, including 34 reported Monday.
Atlantic
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Searchers find overturned boat, two fishermen last seen leaving N.B. harbour missing
RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick say a search is underway for two men who went fishing on Monday and have not returned.
-
Maritime rainfall warnings and weather statements due to rain and thunderstorms
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for the Maritimes by Environment Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
-
Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running
Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.
-
Suspect charged with murder after Sudbury shooting victim dies
A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a weekend shooting victim died of their wounds.
Kitchener
-
Crews battle fire on abandoned Kitchener property for second time
Firefighters were called to the site of an abandoned Kitchener building Sunday evening, which was the second fire on that property within a year.
-
Water main break closes busy Guelph road
A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamza Ali, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.