Defense, Mason Fine's performance helps Riders receive passing grade from Wes Cates

It was a hard fought victory against the Ottawa Redblacks to add a much needed win to the Riders' 2023 season record.

Brit Dort

Brit Dort alongside We Cates for another edition of X's and O's and it's about time we get to break down a Riders win Wes.

Wes Cates

"Yeah a win it was – a little controversial though. It seemed like fans weren't too happy with the win, but like the Riders have been doing all season tough wins. But squeaking out some close ones. A win is a win."

Well, what can you say about Brett Lauther? Getting it done in the final minute there with the 54 yard field goal?

“Oh, man, that felt so good for Brett. Just coming down the stretch. I knew that it was going to come down to a field goal. I was a little worried for him just for that reason. And then the Riders kind of squandering those last couple of plays, and not really getting him inside that 50 yard kind of - his longest for a year was 46/47. So to have to step up and hit a 54 yarder with that type of pressure – with the kind of weeks he’s had just right down the pipe and plenty of lag on it so I think anything that was maybe lingering in the back of his mind he probably shook that off with one kick which is great for the Riders and great for Craig going down the stretch, having that bad stretch kind of be behind them lets hope. And to boot a 54 yarder – I don't care who you are – that's a big time kick right there.”

I agree. It definitely got Rider Nation on its feet. Let's talk about Mason Fine – getting his first win as a starter. Threw for 296 yards, one touchdown. Your thoughts on him and the offensive performance?

“You know what – I really like the way Mason plays. I know he’s had some struggles – maybe thrown a couple of bad balls and they’ve turned into picks. Whatever the case may be, you can tell by the way he moves around in the pocket he knows what he's doing. He adjusts, he moves to get a better angle for the throws – he's dropping the ball in that pass he threw on the touchdown was amazing. I haven't seen too many throws that great this season. He dropped it right in the bucket and just a perfect pass. Just the fact they didn't give up any sacks seemed like he moved around the pocket when he had to, had to throw it away when he needed to give a little credit to the offensive line but I think just his pocket presence was a big reason why they didn't have any big negative plays and any sacks like that.”

We definitely have to give credit to the offensive line when they deserve it because we know they've taken some heat before. Let's talk about sacks though. On the other side of the ball. Six sacks for the defense – specifically three from Anthony Lanier – your thoughts on the way they limited Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum.

“The defense is back on the top of their game, you know they've had some guys have to rotate in and out. I think the defensive line has kind of been one of the places where they haven't had too many injuries to worry about. Everybody talks about Lanier being outside. He's so much better inside. Well, he was getting those tackles. All they could handle and then some over the weekend. So I think he's definitely shown he could kind of line up wherever and be effective. Three sacks that you'd see Korte-Moore get his first sack that and that kid has grown by leaps and bounds in the first few games of the season. Everything just points to the defense just continuing to be dominant – didn't give up a score this week. Only touchdown was on that wild fumble on the short yardage play we can talk about how the Riders have struggled in short yardage but we're talking about the defense right now. Defense is playing great and doing everything they can to keep the Riders in the ballgames and even winning for them.”

Well, I'm assuming they get a passing grade this week – I don't know which one. So what's your grade?

“You know what – I think the defense is playing great they're bringing the score up. Special teams – I think the kicking game obviously is there was great this week – the punting and field goals. But still a little lax on the coverage. Then the offense moving the ball great. Mason Fine racking up the yardage but they're still not getting any push up front – the run game struggling and then they're still having the turnovers. So I'm going to give them a C+ this week. We're going keep them average – they're definitely heading in the right direction but definitely not their best ball clearly. You lose the turnover battle by four and you still pull out a win. That's great defense right there.”

Still keeping them humble too. It'll be an interesting one next week when they face off against their former quarterback Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes. Thanks for this one Wes.

No problem.