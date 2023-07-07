Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah Allary

Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.

Justice Richard Elson announced the decision in a Regina courtroom Friday morning after a jury found Cyr guilty in February.

The Crown pushed for a life sentence while the defence asked for 12 years.

Cyr also received an additional six months for resisting a police officer and one year for possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Cyr is also banned from owning a firearm for the rest of his life.

In January of 2020, Regina police found Allary, 24, injured on the 1200 block of Rae Street after reports of gunshots.

In 2020 Cyr was initially charged with first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

More to come…