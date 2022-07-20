'Difficult to have a game': Riders could postpone Saturday's matchup against Argos due to COVID-19

As of Wednesday, July 20, 13 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Riders now currently have 10 players in various stages of COVID-19 protocol.

The team has yet to practice since returning from Touchdown Atlantic in Nova Scotia. On Wednesday, Roughriders General Manager Jeremy O’Day addressed the media for the first time on the COVID-19 situation.

“There’s protocols set up for when players are able to return. It’s five to seven days whether you’re symptomatic or asymptomatic. If they’re symptomatic or have longer lasting issues, they still need to be cleared by a doctor,” said O’Day.

Thursday will play a pivotal role in whether the team can move forward this week. O’Day noted they hope to have no new positive cases and that will mean the team can take to the field for practice. However, if they do have new cases, it could affect Saturday’s game.

“We’re not at the point where we’re changing or postponing any games right now but it is getting close to the point where it becomes more difficult to have a game if you haven’t had enough time to practice or if you make sure you have enough players to put on the roster,” he said.

However, he went on to say that having only one or two practices might not be good for the safety of the players. O’Day also said moving the game by even one day could help and he did not think it would affect any more games on the schedule going forward if that were to happen.

He went on to note that players from almost every position have been affected and only about 50 per cent of those who have tested positive are reporting symptoms.

As for the Argonauts, the team is reporting no symptoms as of Wednesday and therefore is not required to test under this season’s league protocols.

The Riders are expected to make an announcement Thursday morning.