Driver charged after passing vehicles in construction zone, fleeing police: RCMP

A man from Fort Qu’Appelle has been arrested and charged after an RCMP officer spotted him passing vehicles in a lineup near a construction zone.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday an RCMP officer was stopped on Highway 10 west of the Edgeley turnoff, when a maroon truck pulled out and passed a line of vehicles stopped in a construction zone, according to a release from RCMP.

When the officer activated their lights and sirens, the truck sped away. The release said investigation determined that a construction zone flag person had to move for their safety.

Members of the White Butte detachment were able to pull the vehicle over on Highway 1 just west of the White City overpass.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Fort Qu’Appelle, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“This incident occurred in a construction zone placing the safety of both construction workers and all other motorists who were stopped at risk,” S/Sgt. Jason Sauve, White Butte RCMP detachment commander said in a release. “We want the people who witnessed this incident to know the individual was located by police and charged. We all must work together to ensure the safety of those working in construction zones please slow down.”

The accused was held in custody and appeared in Regina Provincial Court Friday morning.