Drugs and guns found following trafficking investigation in Regina, 2 charged

    Two people are facing charges after officers seized items valued about $900,000 following a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.

    Officers with the Regina Drug Unit initiated a vehicle stop around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 1 west of Pense, Sask., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    About 6.3 kilograms of a substance believed to be fentanyl, about four kilograms of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and $1,355 in cash was found. A 50-year-old woman and a 60 year-old man were arrested.

    A search warrant issued on the 2000 block of Argyle Street the same day found over 1,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes, about 1.2 kilograms of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, about 224 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, $2,300 in cash, and five firearms and ammunition.

    The man and woman are both charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The man is also charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The suspects made their first court appearance on Friday morning.

