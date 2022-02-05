Duelling protests on provincial restrictions take place at Sask. Legislative Building

Two conflicting protests are taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Saturday.

Dozens of people who are calling for the province to keep all current health orders in place took to the steps of legislature.

Jeff Walters, organizer and leader of the Saskatchewan Liberal party, called it a peaceful protest to share their concerns for healthcare workers, children and the lives of residents.

“Today is not partisan,” Walters said. “Today we are just concerned citizens coming together on a common cause to express our displeasure about the Moe government’s unwillingness to listen to experts when it comes to policies that affect us all about the pandemic.”

He said this isn’t a counter protest to the people protesting for freedom, but a group expressing their concerns over the choices of the provincial government.

“We’re at that stage where we have essentially lost confidence in ability of government that we have right now to be accountable or even transparent and that’s not a good place to be,” Walters added. “We don’t know everything, there is no one person on this planet who knows everything, we all rely on information from experts. I think that a government that’s responsible for our province should follow that same path.”

Some members did start chanting “Scott Moe has got to go.”

A freedom convoy of semi-trucks also made it’s way through Saturday afternoon.

Ads for the convoy say they will stay on the legislative grounds until all public health orders are lifted.

Kimm Reid, who owns a business in both Canada and the United States, said because of the proof of vaccination mandate in countries, she can’t operate her business properly.

“It could potentially cost me my business and my livelihood,” Reid said.

Both Reid and her business partner in the U.S. aren’t vaccinated, meaning they can’t bring product across the border.

Reid said she was hospitalized with COVID-19 and had friends who were vaccinated who were also hospitalized due to the virus. She has since recovered, but she doesn’t want to get the vaccine.

“The science doesn’t add up. If the science made logical sense I would consider it. They’re saying if you get the vaccine it will reduce the symptoms or the severity of it. I know first hand it doesn’t do that from facts of people I know personally,”

She added she isn’t for or against vaccines, but for the freedom of choice.

In preparation for the demonstrations this weekend, streets leading into the legislative grounds were blocked off with concrete barricades by the Provincial Capital Commission, making the legislature only accessible by foot traffic.

Cheryl Stadnichuk, City Councillor for Ward 1, posted on Facebook about the city’s precautionary measures as a response to questions from her constituents.

“City Parking Enforcement will be circulating to ensure that no vehicles park illegally … the City Noise Bylaw will be effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” she explained.

She also outlined in the post that she hoped the expected weekend demonstrations would be short lived.

“I hope that the protest causes minimal disruption and noise to the residents in the area,” she said. “I also hope that the protest is peaceful and short-lived. Any violent or illegal activity will be addressed.”

The Regina Police Service (RPS) tweeted that they will be watching the situation around the legislative grounds.

“The area will be closed to vehicle traffic and our officers will be on hand to ensure public safety,” RPS said in a tweet posted Saturday morning.