Duelling public health measure protests expected to converge on Sask. Legislative Building

Two separate protests are expected to converge on the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, with opposing perspectives on COVID-19 public health measures at the forefront.

A group of truckers are planning to return to the legislative building to “occupy” the park, until their demands of the removal of all mandates are met by the Saskatchewan government.

“It’s not just about removing a mandate for the truckers to go across the border anymore. This is to remove all mandates, this is to remove the government,” Tamara Lavoie, who is involved with organizing the ongoing protest in Ottawa, said, in a Facebook live on Monday night.

Lavoie said this protest will be different than the rally last weekend, referencing the parade permit that was issued to the event by the Regina Police Service.

“It is a convoy for the truckers to show up to occupy, to do exactly what the truckers here in Ottawa are doing,” Lavoie said in the video.

“It is not a party, or a rally or a parade for people in various organizations to put their name to it to gain any type of following, traction, donations, any type of thing like that.”

The Provincial Capital Commission, the authority that manages Wascana Park, said it is aware of the plans for the rally on Saturday, in a statement to CTV News.

The government plans to monitor the situation closely.

“Public and traffic safety are a top priority for the Provincial Capital Commission,” a spokesperson said in the statement.

As of Wednesday, there have been no changes to the plans for Frost festivities happening around Wascana Centre on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Liberal Party is also organizing a protest for Saturday to “express discontent” with Premier Scott Moe’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Premier Moe and his ministers have not been transparent at all in their decision-making during the pandemic,” Liberal Leader Jeff Walters said, in a press release.

“On Saturday, I am going to the Legislature to exercise my freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly to show my displeasure. If anyone feels the same, I ask that they come join me.”

Both protests are scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon.