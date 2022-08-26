Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school

The village of Stewart Valley said a series of lightning strikes in the community between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday set the building ablaze, in a Facebook post.

“This complex was the center of activity for our residents of the village and the neighbouring community,” the post read. “The loss of this complex is devastating for all who utilised it.”

Stewart Valley Sask. resident Jennie Moen was at the local grocery store Friday morning when she received a message from her cousin that the town’s school and community centre was on fire.

“This is the hub,” she said. “This is where we all went to get together as a community. It’s heartbreaking.”

“It’s where we held our fall suppers, my dad’s celebration of life was held here,” said Moen. “The kids play their sports here, hosted Christmas concerts; all those things.”

Moen said fire crews from Swift Current and surrounding area as well as community members sprung to action to try to save the structure, but it was too late.

“Everyone just came together today,” she said. “You didn’t have to call anyone for help, the trucks just started showing up. It was heartwarming and I’m just so extremely proud of the community.”

Students were set to return to class next week. The next nearest school is more than 30 minutes away. Chinook School Division said they will provide an update Friday.

Moen said the community is still mourning the loss of their beloved community centre. She added fundraising efforts to fix the structure will start as soon as possible to their children and community back in class.

The village temporarily turned off its water as a result of firefighting efforts and a precautionary drinking water advisory was put into place.

Stewart Valley is located approximately 35 kilometres north of Swift Current, Sask.

