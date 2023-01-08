Early morning house fire in downtown Regina under investigation

Fire crews in Regina responded to a house blaze early Sunday morning.

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to reports of a house fire on the 1700 block of Ottawa Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

RFPS notified the public to stay clear of the area while firefighting efforts were underway.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to RFPS.

No injuries were reported from the incident.